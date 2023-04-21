KQ2 Forecast: Cooler weekend forecast

Much colder pattern setting up for this weekend, with record low
temperatures forecast for Sunday morning. A few clouds will continue to move in and out of the area this weekend. Rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday.
Much colder pattern setting up for this weekend, with record low
temperatures forecast for Sunday morning. A few clouds will continue to move in and out of the area this weekend. Rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday.
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.