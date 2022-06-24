 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Cooling down this weekend

Tonight lows will be in the 70s with gradually increasing clouds. The heat returns on Saturday with highs close to 90 under mostly sunny skies. A thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out Saturday afternoon. Cool temperatures move into the area Sunday, continuing into the work week.

