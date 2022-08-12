Tonight lows will be in the 60s under mostly clear skies. As we head into the weekend, warmer temperatures move into the area hitting the mid to upper 90s. Humidity will be on the low side so thankfully, heat indices look like they will remain primarily around 100. Rain chances return to start the work week along with cooler temperatures.
KQ2 Forecast: Dry and warm weekend forecast
