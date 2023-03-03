KQ2 Forecast: Dry and warm weekend

Warmer this weekend with high temperatures in the upper 60s to
low 70s on Sunday (also breezy Sunday afternoon).
Cooler temperatures return Tuesday of next week and continue
through the end of the week.
