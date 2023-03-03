 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Dry and warm weekend

Dry and warm weekend forecast

Warmer this weekend with high temperatures in the upper 60s to

low 70s on Sunday (also breezy Sunday afternoon).

Cooler temperatures return Tuesday of next week and continue

through the end of the week.

