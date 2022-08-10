 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Dry conditions through Friday

Although this is warmer than the past couple days, temperatures today will be on par with the average for this time of year. Tonight lows will drop into the upper 50s lower 60s under clear skies. Tomorrow things will warm up even more into the 90s. Dry, mild conditions and warm weather continue through the seven day forecast.

