Winds will pick up from the northwest for the afternoon. Temperatures cool down quite a bit for tonight with lows in the 40s under mostly clear skies. Mild weather continues through the rest of the week with highs in the 70s and dry conditions.
KQ2 Forecast: Dry Tuesday forecast
