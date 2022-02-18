 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Dry weekend forecast

Saturday will be a bit cool with highs in the mid to upper 30s as sunshine continues.  Temperatures will quickly warm up on Sunday with highs making a run for the 60s.  Winds will be on the breezy side all weekend.  Temperatures will start off mild on Monday before cooler temperatures arrive by mid week next week.

