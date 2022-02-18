Saturday will be a bit cool with highs in the mid to upper 30s as sunshine continues. Temperatures will quickly warm up on Sunday with highs making a run for the 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side all weekend. Temperatures will start off mild on Monday before cooler temperatures arrive by mid week next week.
KQ2 Forecast: Dry weekend forecast
