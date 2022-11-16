 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KQ2 Forecast: Flurries possible on Thursday

  • 0

Flurries possible on Thursday

 Lows tonight falling into the teens with clear skies and increasing clouds. Thursday will be cloudy with highs in the upper 30s, with Friday being the coldest day of the week. Temperatures return to near seasonal normals by early next week.

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

Recommended for you