Lows tonight falling into the teens with clear skies and increasing clouds. Thursday will be cloudy with highs in the upper 30s, with Friday being the coldest day of the week. Temperatures return to near seasonal normals by early next week.
KQ2 Forecast: Flurries possible on Thursday
