It will be a mild and sunny end to the week today as highs make it back into the 60s with clear skies and a calm wind out of the south. Tonight lows will return to the 30s with clear skies. The weekend is looking nice as well with mostly sunny skies and highs near 70. Dry conditions through the weekend with gradual warming trend.
KQ2 Forecast: Great weekend forecast
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
