KQ2 Forecast: Heat continues on Tuesday

Above normal temperatures today and tomorrow with dangerous heat
index values between 100 to 109 are expected.
Thunderstorms chances will return Wednesday with the chance for a
few strong to severe storms capable of damaging winds.
