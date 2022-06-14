It will be another hot, windy, and sunny day today feeling very similar to Monday with winds out of the south gusting up to 45 mph this afternoon. Heat indices will be in the 100s with the high humidity. Tonight lows will be in the 70s with partly cloudy skies and continued windy conditions. The heat continues into Wednesday with highs in the 90s and heat indices close to 100.
KQ2 Forecast: Hot and humid conditions continue
