KQ2 Forecast: Hot and Humid conditions return on Friday

Heat Returns to the Region through the Weekend with temperatures reaching back into the mid 90's.
Rain and thunderstorm chances return late Sunday into Monday
with the arrival of a frontal boundary and no severe storms are
expected at this time.
Heat Returns to the Region through the Weekend with temperatures reaching back into the mid 90's.
Rain and thunderstorm chances return late Sunday into Monday
with the arrival of a frontal boundary and no severe storms are
expected at this time.
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.