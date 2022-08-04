 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Hot and Humid conditions return on Friday

  • 0

Heat Returns to the Region through the Weekend with temperatures reaching back into the mid 90's.

Rain and thunderstorm chances return late Sunday into Monday

with the arrival of a frontal boundary and no severe storms are

expected at this time.

