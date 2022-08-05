KQ2 Forecast: Hot weekend forecast

Heat returns this weekend with heat index values approaching 110 degrees for Saturday in some locations.
Next chance for rain arrives Sunday evening/night into Monday.
Severe weather chances are low at this time.
