...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 003,
004, 005, 013, 020, 021, 028, 029, 037, 103, 104, AND 105...

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 9 PM CDT this
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025 and 102. Fire weather
zones 001, 002, 011, 012,

* WIND...Gusty southwesterly winds. Sustained speeds of 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity falling to 20-25 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

KQ2 Forecast: Mild end to the work week

Friday and Saturday look to stay sunny and dry with temperatures cooling off slightly into the 50s.   Isolated rain chances look to move back into the area on Sunday with temperature remaining in the 50s. Next week looks to start off on the cool side with temperatures warming up again by mid week.

