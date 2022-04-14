Friday and Saturday look to stay sunny and dry with temperatures cooling off slightly into the 50s. Isolated rain chances look to move back into the area on Sunday with temperature remaining in the 50s. Next week looks to start off on the cool side with temperatures warming up again by mid week.
KQ2 Forecast: Mild end to the work week
