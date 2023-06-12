KQ2 Forecast: Mild Tuesday forecast

Warming trend through midweek with temperatures getting into the mid to upper 80's.
Next chance for thunderstorms does not arrive until Thursday
night/Friday. Severe weather is not expected at this time.
