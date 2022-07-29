Heading into tonight dry conditions continue under partly cloudy skies. Cooler than average temperatures continue into the weekend, with rain chances returning Saturday night. Another stretch of heat and humidity return early to middle of next week.
KQ2 Forecast: Mild weekend forecast
