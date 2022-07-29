 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Mild weekend forecast

Heading into tonight dry conditions continue under partly cloudy skies. Cooler than average temperatures continue into the weekend, with rain chances returning Saturday night. Another stretch of heat and humidity return early to middle of next week.

