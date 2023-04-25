 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: More clouds on Wednesday

More clouds on Wednesday

Highs will reach the 60s with gradually increasing clouds and calm conditions. Tonight clouds will clear slightly with lows reaching the 40s. Tomorrow looks consistent as well with mid 60s on the way with continued cloudy skies. Next chance for rain returns Friday night into Saturday.

