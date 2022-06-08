KQ2 Forecast: More rain chances on Thursday

Clear skies continue into this evening with lows in the mid 50s.
Things look to be on the mild side for tomorrow during the day with thunderstorm chances returning to the area overnight into Friday.
Clear skies continue into this evening with lows in the mid 50s.
Things look to be on the mild side for tomorrow during the day with thunderstorm chances returning to the area overnight into Friday.
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.