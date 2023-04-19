 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 145 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST KANSAS

ATCHISON KS           DONIPHAN

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI

ANDREW                ATCHISON MO           BUCHANAN
DEKALB                GENTRY                HOLT
NODAWAY               WORTH

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, ATCHISON, CLARKSDALE,
COUNTRY CLUB VILLA, CRAIG, ELWOOD, FAIRFAX, FOREST CITY,
GRANT CITY, HIGHLAND, KING CITY, MAITLAND, MARYVILLE, MAYSVILLE,
MOUND CITY, OREGON, OSBORN, ROCK PORT, SAVANNAH, ST. JOSEPH,
ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, STANBERRY, STEWARTSVILLE, TARKIO, TROY,
UNION STAR, AND WATHENA.

KQ2 Forecast: More rain on Thursday

  • 0

More rain chances on Thursday

Strong to severe thunderstorm chances return shortly after sunset tonight. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary concerns, chances for tornados cannot be ruled out. Thunderstorms will continue through Thursday morning with a cool-down heading into the weekend.

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

Recommended for you