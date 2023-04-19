Strong to severe thunderstorm chances return shortly after sunset tonight. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary concerns, chances for tornados cannot be ruled out. Thunderstorms will continue through Thursday morning with a cool-down heading into the weekend.
KQ2 Forecast: More rain on Thursday
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
