More moderate rain will pick up overnight. Off and on rain chances look to continue through the day Tuesday with highs in the 50s. Rain chances look to continue on Wednesday with the possibility for some light snow to mix in during the morning hours. A rain/snow mix will be possible again on Thursday morning. Precipitation chances will finally move out of the area Thursday afternoon. Temperature will start to warm up by the weekend with highs back in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
KQ2 Forecast: More rain on Tuesday
