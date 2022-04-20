Isolated showers possible again Thursday however much of the day will be dry and warm with highs in the 70s. 80s look to return on Friday with a stray showers possible, however most of the day will remain dry and sunny. Scattered shower chances continue this weekend with highs in the 70s on Saturday and 60s by Sunday. Temperatures look to be in the 60s to start next week.
KQ2 Forecast: More rain possible on Thursday
