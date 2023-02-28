KQ2 Forecast: More sunshine on Wednesday

Highs will be just a bit cooler on Wednesday with temperatures topping out in
the mid to upper 50s. For reference this is still about 10 degrees
above normal for early March but things start to change on Thursday.
Highs will be just a bit cooler on Wednesday with temperatures topping out in
the mid to upper 50s. For reference this is still about 10 degrees
above normal for early March but things start to change on Thursday.
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.