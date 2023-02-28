 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...

Platte River near Agency affecting Buchanan County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

This product along with additional weather and stream information is
available at www.weather.gov/kc/.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Platte River near Agency.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low-lying areas east of Agency begin to
flood.
At 25.0 feet, Flooding begins at the east border of Agency.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 22.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.3
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early
tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Fld   Obs             Forecasts
Location        Stg   Stg   Day/Time  Tue   Wed   Wed
12pm  12am  12pm
Platte River
Agency          20.0  22.5  Tue 7am   22.9  23.3  21.1


&&

KQ2 Forecast: More sunshine on Wednesday

  • 0

More sunshine on Wednesday

Highs will be just a bit cooler on Wednesday with temperatures topping out in

the mid to upper 50s. For reference this is still about 10 degrees

above normal for early March but things start to change on Thursday.

