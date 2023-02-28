KQ2 Forecast: More sunshine on Wednesday

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri... Platte River near Agency affecting Buchanan County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Platte River near Agency. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low-lying areas east of Agency begin to flood. At 25.0 feet, Flooding begins at the east border of Agency. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 22.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.3 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Wed 12pm 12am 12pm Platte River Agency 20.0 22.5 Tue 7am 22.9 23.3 21.1 &&