Tonight lows will cool into the 40s under mostly clear skies. Quiet weather will continue to dominate the week ahead. Expect temps mainly in the 70s to low 80s each day and dry weather. Some low end rain chances look possible on Wednesday however nearly all of the forecast area is expected to stay dry at this time. Cooler temperatures are expected heading into the weekend with highs back to the 50s and 60s.
KQ2 Forecast: Quiet weather continues on Tuesday
