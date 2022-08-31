 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Quiet weather continues Thursday

Tonight lows will cool down into the 60s under mostly clear skies. Very similar forecast ahead for tomorrow with a high around 88 with sunny skies. Quiet weather ahead for the remainder of the week into the Labor Day weekend.

