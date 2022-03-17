 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow on Friday

Rain showers are likely overnight into Friday morning.  Snow showers could mix in with the rain on Friday morning as the temperatures fall. Little to no accumulations are expected at this time.  Conditions will start to clear out this weekend with highs back in the 60s and 70s. 

