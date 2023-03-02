 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow on Friday

Rain and snow on Friday

Overnight rain chances return to the area with lows dropping into the 30s. Rain will turn into snow over the course of the overnight hours with about less than an inch of snow accumulating. Snow will continue through the morning on Friday clearing into the afternoon. Warmer temperatures return for the afternoon.

