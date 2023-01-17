 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow on Wednesday

Rain chances start to pick up overnight with lows reaching the 30s with gradually increasing clouds. Main chance for rain will be Wednesday with chances for freezing rain and wintery mix although little to no ice accumulation is expected. Rain amounts expected to be around 0.50 and 0.75 inches. Accumulating snow of a dusting to 0.5 inches. Rain could linger into Thursday morning. 

