Rain chances start to pick up overnight with lows reaching the 30s with gradually increasing clouds. Main chance for rain will be Wednesday with chances for freezing rain and wintery mix although little to no ice accumulation is expected. Rain amounts expected to be around 0.50 and 0.75 inches. Accumulating snow of a dusting to 0.5 inches. Rain could linger into Thursday morning.
KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow on Wednesday
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today