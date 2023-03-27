Dry daytime conditions expected today. Rain and snow chances return tonight with lows reaching the 30s. Rain chances stretch through Tuesday with highs in the low 50s. No accumulations are expected; however, slick spots on the roads are possible.
KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow possible Tuesday
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
