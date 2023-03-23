Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s with overcast skies and gloomy conditions lasting all day. More rain on the way tomorrow evening with highs in the 50s on Friday with cloudy skies. Saturday looks to stay dry with more rain on the way for Sunday heading into the work week. More rain on the way tomorrow evening with highs in the 50s on Friday with cloudy skies. Saturday looks to stay dry with more rain on the way for Sunday heading into the work week.
KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances continue on Friday
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
