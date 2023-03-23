 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances continue on Friday

Rain chances continue Friday

Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s with overcast skies and gloomy conditions lasting all day. More rain on the way tomorrow evening with highs in the 50s on Friday with cloudy skies. Saturday looks to stay dry with more rain on the way for Sunday heading into the work week. More rain on the way tomorrow evening with highs in the 50s on Friday with cloudy skies. Saturday looks to stay dry with more rain on the way for Sunday heading into the work week.

