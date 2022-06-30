Humidity will be slightly higher today as moisture increases in the area however impacts should be minimal and heat indices will not be a concern. Tonight we cool down into the 60s with clouds gradually increasing into Friday morning. Rain chances return tomorrow through the holiday weekend, however severe weather is not expected.
KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances for the end of the week
