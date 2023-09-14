 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances on Friday

  • 0

Rain chances on Friday

Near normal temperatures are expected into the weekend.

Chances for isolated showers and storms return overnight Friday

into Saturday.

Possibility of slightly warmer temperatures early next week.

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

Recommended for you