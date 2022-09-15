KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances on Friday

 Skip to main content
Rain chances on Friday

Tonight lows will drop into the 60s under partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday, especially over eastern Kansas into northwestern and northern Missouri. A few storms may be strong Saturday afternoon and evening.

