Tonight lows will drop into the 60s under partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday, especially over eastern Kansas into northwestern and northern Missouri. A few storms may be strong Saturday afternoon and evening.
KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances on Friday
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.