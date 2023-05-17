Highs will soar into the 80s this afternoon with abundant sunshine and little to no wind. It may be a bit hazy today with smoke moving in from large wildfires across Canada. Tonight lows will be in the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies. 80s will continue Thursday with rain chances returning Thursday night into Friday.
KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances on Thursday
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
