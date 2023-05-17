 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances on Thursday

  • 0

Rain chances on Thursday

Highs will soar into the 80s this afternoon with abundant sunshine and little to no wind. It may be a bit hazy today with smoke moving in from large wildfires across Canada. Tonight lows will be in the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies. 80s will continue Thursday with rain chances returning Thursday night into Friday.

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

Recommended for you