Lows will reach the 40s overnight with clouds moving into the area with rain chances returning. Tomorrow we can expect off and on rain throughout the day with highs in the 50s. Warmer temps and rain chances continue through the end of the week.
KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances on Tuesday
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
