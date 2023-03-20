 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances on Tuesday

  • 0

Rain chances on Tuesday

Lows will reach the 40s overnight with clouds moving into the area with rain chances returning. Tomorrow we can expect off and on rain throughout the day with highs in the 50s. Warmer temps and rain chances continue through the end of the week.

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

Recommended for you