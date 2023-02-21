 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances on wednesday

Tonight clouds move into the area with rain chances starting early Wednesday morning. Rain will continue through the day with highs reaching the 50s. Much cooler air will follow thanks to the cold front behind the rain leaving us in the 20s and 30s to end the week. 50s and sunny skies return for the weekend. 

