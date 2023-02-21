Tonight clouds move into the area with rain chances starting early Wednesday morning. Rain will continue through the day with highs reaching the 50s. Much cooler air will follow thanks to the cold front behind the rain leaving us in the 20s and 30s to end the week. 50s and sunny skies return for the weekend.
KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances on wednesday
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
