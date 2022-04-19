Temperatures will start to warm up on Wednesday as rain chances increase. A few thunderstorms will be possible as well tomorrow. Isolated showers possible again Thursday however much of the day will be dry and warm with highs in the 70s. 80s look to return on Friday. Scattered shower chances continue this weekend with highs in the 70s on Saturday and 60s by Sunday.
KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances on Wednesday
