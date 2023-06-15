KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return on Friday

We have a warm end to the week and a chance for thunderstorms Saturday into Sunday across the region.
A few strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out late Saturday
afternoon and evening across southeastern Kansas into southwestern Missouri.
We have a warm end to the week and a chance for thunderstorms Saturday into Sunday across the region.
A few strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out late Saturday
afternoon and evening across southeastern Kansas into southwestern Missouri.
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.