KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances to end the week

Clouds will gradually build into the area this afternoon with highs in the low 80s and a slight breeze out of the southwest. Rain chances return tonight with chances for thunderstorms heading to Friday morning. Skies will clear by the afternoon/evening hours Friday with cooler temperatures in the 70s. Sunshine returns for the weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s.

