Rain chances look to continue on Wednesday with the possibility for some light snow to mix in during the morning hours. Conditions look to start to dry out on Thursday as clouds linger. Temperature will start to warm up by the weekend with highs back in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Highs in the 70s look to return early next week.
KQ2 Forecast: Rain continues on Wednesday
