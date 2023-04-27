A very slight chance for an isolated shower or two although most of the area should stay dry. Tonight lows will drop into the 40s and 50s with mostly cloudy skies and calm conditions. Rain chances return tomorrow with skies clearing for the weekend.
KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves in on Friday
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
