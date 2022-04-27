 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves in on Thursday

  • 0

Rain chances look to move into the area overnight tonight into Thursday morning.  A few thunderstorms will be possible as well.  Rain chances look to linger through Friday into Saturday morning.  A few thunderstorms overnight Friday into Saturday could be on the strong to severe side.

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

Recommended for you