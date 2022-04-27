Rain chances look to move into the area overnight tonight into Thursday morning. A few thunderstorms will be possible as well. Rain chances look to linger through Friday into Saturday morning. A few thunderstorms overnight Friday into Saturday could be on the strong to severe side.
KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves in on Thursday
