Rain chances return overnight with lows in the 30s. Rain will continue through the day Thursday with highs in the mid 40s. Gray and dreary conditions continue through the next few days. Several more chances for precipitation Saturday and early next week.
KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves in on Thursday
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
