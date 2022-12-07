 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves in on Thursday

Rain chances return overnight with lows in the 30s. Rain will continue through the day Thursday with highs in the mid 40s. Gray and dreary conditions continue through the next few days. Several more chances for precipitation Saturday and early next week.

