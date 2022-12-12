Rain chances return overnight with lows in the 30s. Tuesday morning fog will return to the area as well as rain chances that will last for most of the day with highs in the 50s and strong winds out of the southeast gusting up to 40 mph. Total rain accumulations estimated 0.75 to 1.25 inches.
KQ2 Forecast: Rain on Tuesday
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
