 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KQ2 Forecast: Rain on Wednesday

  • 0

Rain and snow on Wednesday

We have an unsettled pattern ahead with cooler temperatures and rain on Wednesday, bookended by rain/snow mix early Thursday morning. A dusting of snow with another quick passing system again Thursday night through early Friday.

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

Recommended for you