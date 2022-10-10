Moving into tonight lows drop into the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances are expected late tonight into Tuesday morning followed by another chance for strong to isolated severe storms Tuesday night into Wednesday.
KQ2 Forecast: Rain possible on Tuesday
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.