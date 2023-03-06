Winds will be slightly breezy out of the northwest gusting up to 25 mph. Overnight more clouds will move in with lows reaching the 30s. Rain chances return tomorrow afternoon with cooler temps in the 40s. Rain chances will continue through midweek.
KQ2 Forecast: Rain returns Tuesday
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
