Rain chances will start to increase Thursday, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. A few showers could linger through the morning hours Friday morning. Conditions look to clear this weekend with highs back in the 60s and 70s. Rain chances look to return again early next week.
KQ2 Forecast: Rainy Thursday forecast
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.