KQ2 Forecast: Rainy Thursday forecast

Thursday morning, areas of rainfall will continue to slide east into
central Missouri, with an expected break in rain by midday into the
afternoon. Into the late afternoon and evening, as the upper low
pushes east, sufficient forcing for ascent associated with the
surface trough will provide focus for showers and thunderstorm
development through the evening, spreading in from the west and
persisting overnight. With a minor area of instability focused
across southwest Missouri into the northern reach of the Ozark
Plateau, a few strong thunderstorms, maybe severe, cannot be ruled
out. Wind and hail would be the concern.