 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KQ2 Forecast: Rainy Thursday forecast

  • 0

Thursday morning, areas of rainfall will continue to slide east into

central Missouri, with an expected break in rain by midday into the

afternoon. Into the late afternoon and evening, as the upper low

pushes east, sufficient forcing for ascent associated with the

surface trough will provide focus for showers and thunderstorm

development through the evening, spreading in from the west and

persisting overnight. With a minor area of instability focused

across southwest Missouri into the northern reach of the Ozark

Plateau, a few strong thunderstorms, maybe severe, cannot be ruled

out. Wind and hail would be the concern.

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

Recommended for you