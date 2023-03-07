Rain chances return this evening and will continue through tonight into Wednesday with lows in the 30s. A rainy, cool, and cloudy forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with continued highs in the 40s.
KQ2 Forecast: Rainy Wednesday forecast
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today