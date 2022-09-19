KQ2 Forecast: Record heat possible on Tuesday

Tonight lows will cool into the 70s today under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be hot and breezy with winds gusting up to 25 mph. Cooler, more seasonal temperatures later in the week with some small chances for precipitation.
Record heat possible on Tuesday
